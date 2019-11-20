Jordan to oversee fisheries, coast guard in new federal cabinet
South Shore-St. Margaret's MP is the former minister of rural economic development
Nova Scotia's Bernadette Jordan has retained a place in Justin Trudeau's cabinet.
But Jordan, the lone Nova Scotia-based MP in the group, has been assigned new duties. The representative for South Shore-St. Margaret's will head the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, as well as oversee the work of the Canadian Coast Guard.
This is Jordan's second cabinet appointment. The prime minister brought the former development officer for the Health Services Foundation of the South Shore into cabinet in January as minister of rural economic development.
The fisheries portfolio comes with a number of challenges.
Jordan will be tasked to explain the government's plan to expand the number of marine protected areas along Canada's East Coast. She will have to try to ease ongoing tensions surrounding the native lobster fishery and deal with North Atlantic right whale deaths as a result of marine traffic.
Although Jordan is the only Nova Scotia-based MP in cabinet, Nova Scotia-born Anita Anand, a new entry to cabinet, has been named minister of public services and procurement.
Anand, born and raised in the Annapolis Valley, lives in Oakville, Ont., with her husband and four children.
