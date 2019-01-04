Murder charge laid in 2017 Halifax death ruled homicide just weeks ago

A 52-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 2017 death of Benjamin Loka Lokeny, who was found badly injured near a Halifax intersection and later died in hospital.

On July 20, 2017, police were called to the corner of Buddy Daye and Gottingen streets for reports that someone was injured. Officers found Lokeny, 51, suffering from a head injury.

Paramedics took him to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died more than a month later.

Benjamin Loka Lokeny was in a coma for more than a month and died in hospital on Aug. 28, 2017. (Department of Justice)

Halifax Regional Police said Monday they arrested Troy Edward William Clayton, 52, on Friday in Halifax. He is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Monday to face a charge of second-degree murder.

Halifax Regional Police announced earlier this month that Lokeny's death had been declared a homicide. Police said an autopsy was conducted and after further in-depth testing, the medical examiner determined Lokeny's death was a homicide.

The Lokeny case was recently added to Nova Scotia's major unsolved crimes program, which means the province is willing to pay as much as $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever killed him.

