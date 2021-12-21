Village of St. Peter's told strings of glowing lights must go

A small Cape Breton village might look like the set of a Hallmark Christmas movie with twinkling lights strung across its main street.

But the glowing garlands will be removed — not because of a grinch, but due to safety concerns from Bell Aliant.

"There's something special about the lights, the nice glow they give as you're going past," said Dillon Carter, 33, who grew up just down the road from St. Peter's.

"It kind of makes people slow down and appreciate the village more. You know, they get to see the little shops and what we have to offer here."

About five years ago, Carter purchased a Christmas shop in the community on Grenville Street where the lights are located.

Dillon Carter grew up just down the road from St. Peters. About five years ago, Carter purchased the Glad Tidings Christmas Shoppe. (Submitted by Dillon Carter)

Carter said the lights have been in place for as long as he can remember. He was shocked to hear they will be taken down.

"Maybe there's another option for us," he said. "I'm not sure what that would be, but it would be great to see something there."

Lights up year-round

Colin MacDougall is another business owner who runs a store on Grenville Street. He's also a former member of the St. Peter's village commission, which put up the lights at least two decades ago.

Although originally used to mark the holidays, the lights now stay up year-round, although many are burned out and in need of fixing.

"They never seemed to be a problem," MacDougall said. "It's kind of sad, really, rather than just take them down, there should be a solution to maintaining them."

Hazard to cable crews

In a statement to CBC News, Bell Aliant said lights are not permitted near its cables as they can be hazardous to crew members who maintain lines. The decision to remove the lights follows a review by the communications company as it prepares for rural broadband expansion.

Bell Aliant has asked other communities to remove similar lights, as well.

"While these types of attachments have been place in the past without our consultation, current guidelines require the joint permission of both pole partners in order to proceed with any attachment request," said Bell Aliant spokesperson Isabelle Boulet in an email.

A string of white lights can be seen across Grenville Street in St. Peter's, N.S. (Dillon Carter)

The St. Peter's lights are hung on poles belonging to Nova Scotia Power. The utility said it does allow for some festival lighting, "such as wreaths or ornaments," but for safety reasons, lights cannot be strung across roadways.

The Grenville Street lights are expected to be taken down in the new year.

NSP said an additional concern is what might happen if large vehicles were to catch the lights and pull them onto the street.

'Staple of our village'

MacDougall said he would hate to see the lights go without efforts made to keep St. Peter's glowing.

"They've been a staple in our village for at least 25 years now," MacDougall said. "It gives the village a nice, cosy feel."

Rather than getting rid of the lights, MacDougall said maybe Bell Aliant could be a part of the solution in finding a safer alternative.

