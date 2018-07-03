Why a beer garden caused fireworks at Dartmouth's Canada Day celebrations

A father of three is disappointed the placement of the beer garden at the Canada Day festivities at Alderney Landing in Dartmouth, N.S., restricted boardwalk access for families looking to watch fireworks.

At the site, a fence ran from around the centre of the concert stage straight out, effectively dividing the grounds into two areas.

The shore side housed the beer garden and was only open to people older than 19. On top of that, there was a $5 cover charge.

"They took the best part and said that other families aren't allowed in here, and that was frustrating," said Michael Alguire, from Lower Sackville, N.S.

He attended the festivities with his children and watched the fireworks from the sidewalk on Alderney Drive.

On Canada Day, many people in the beer garden section sat on the rocks by the boardwalk to watch the display.

Alguire said the view wasn't that much worse from the sidewalk, but he's concerned that the city is giving priority to people 19 and over.

The site wasn't set up using this configuration in past years.

The local councillor for the area, Sam Austin, said he hasn't received any complaints about the setup.

Councillor defends setup

"I don't see a big deal here, honestly," he said.

Austin said about 75 per cent of the Alderney Landing site was for all ages.

He said city staff told him the layout used was the best option.

"My understanding is the decision was made simply on this was the safest, most secure place to put the beer tent," said Austin.

He said city staff do post-event reviews, so the decision will be evaluated.

Alternate viewing areas

Austin said people looking to get shoreline access to the fireworks could have walked to Alderney Drive and then headed toward Ferry Terminal Park.

However, that walk may have been complicated on Canada Day.

The fireworks started at 10 p.m., but about 20 minutes before that police arrived at Alderney Landing after fights broke out. The area was soon filled with police cars.

Police vehicles are seen during Canada Day celebrations in Dartmouth. (Alex Cooke/The Canadian Press)

Alguire said if the setup is the same for next year's Canada Day festivities, he'll watch the fireworks from other side of the harbour.

He'd like to see the site set up so that people of all ages have access to the boardwalk.

"I understand when I was 19, fireworks were fun," said Alguire. "But when I was 10, they were definitely more fun."