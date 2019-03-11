Bedsore cases rise in N.S. hospitals, provincial care homes

The number of severe bedsores acquired in hospitals and provincially run care homes is on the rise in Nova Scotia.

That's despite the death of at least two people in the last year and efforts by the Health Department to improve reporting and treatment.

The worst bedsores — rated as stage 3 or stage 4 — acquired in public facilities are reported quarterly on the Health Department's website.

There were 10 cases in the first quarter last year and six in the second quarter.

Numbers jump in latest quarter

But 26 cases of bedsores — also known as pressure ulcers — were reported in the latest quarter, despite an increased focus on the problem.

Norma Silverstein of Albert Bridge said government efforts just aren't working.

"They supposedly have re-educated everybody in the nursing homes and put them on alert for how [bedsores] develop and what should be done with [patients] when they have bedsores. But, obviously, with the numbers that you're seeing, this is not something that has gone away," she said.

Norma and Bob Silverstein have been advocating for better elder care since Norma's father, John Ferguson, died after acquiring a bedsore in a private care home in Sydney. (CBC)

Silverstein filed a complaint to the province in 2017 after her father, John Ferguson, got a severe bedsore in a private Sydney care home and later died in hospital.

The government started an investigation. But, after 18 months, Silverstein still doesn't know exactly what happened.

Then in March, Halifax police announced they were investigating the death of 40-year-old Chrissy Dunnington, who developed a bedsore in a long-term care facility and later died in hospital.

Since then, the province has said it is working to standardize reporting and improve treatment protocols.

Private care also a concern

It is dealing with hospitals and care homes under its control, as well as private homes where bedsore numbers aren't publicly reported on a regular basis.

However, after an outcry last year, a government snapshot found 152 cases of bedsores in private facilities.

Silverstein said the situation is "disgusting."

"If your loved one is going into a nursing home and they are immobile, they are at great risk in many of these institutions," she said.

Increase just a blip?

In an email, the health authority's Gail Blackmore, senior director of quality improvement safety, said the latest results include an annual in-depth study of bedsores that isn't done in other quarters.

She said that annual study could be causing health-care staff to become more aware of injuries and reporting requirements.

Blackmore said there's no identifiable reason for the latest spike, but it could just be a blip.

