Training facility, large event face hefty fines for ignoring N.S. COVID restrictions

Police in Nova Scotia are cracking down on businesses and organizations violating provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

A sports training facility in Bedford was fined $7,500 Monday after Halifax Regional Police were tipped off about a business operating contrary to Public Health regulations.

When police arrived at the facility, they found staff working and customers training inside.

Under Public Health restrictions for Halifax County that took effect Nov. 26, fitness establishments must close and are also not permitted to offer outdoor classes.

The business was issued a summary offence ticket for failure to comply with provisions of the Emergency Measures Act.

A police spokesperson told CBC News the responding officers determined it was not appropriate to charge customers at the facility based on the evidence.

Const. John MacLeod declined to name the facility, saying it's not in the force's practice to release names for summary offence tickets.

Nearly 100 people attend event

On Sunday, an organizer of an event in Kingston was also fined $7,500.

Kings District RCMP said in a news release they responded to a complaint about a large gathering in the community.

The event had nearly 100 people in attendance and several were not wearing masks or social distancing.

It's unclear what kind of event was being held. No one from the RCMP was immediately available for comment.

MORE TOP STORIES