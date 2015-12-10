Bedford training facility faces hefty fine for ignoring COVID-19 restrictions

A sports training facility in the Halifax area has been fined $7,500 for violating provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

Halifax Regional Police said they were informed Monday morning that the facility in Bedford was operating contrary to Public Health regulations.

When police arrived, they found staff operating the facility and customers training inside.

The business was issued a summary offence ticket for failure to comply with provisions of the Emergency Measures Act.

A police spokesperson told CBC News the responding officers determined it was not appropriate to charge customers at the facility based on the evidence.

Const. John MacLeod declined to name the facility, saying it's not in the force's practice to release names for summary offence tickets.

Under Public Health restrictions for Halifax County that took effect Nov. 26, fitness establishments must close and are also not permitted to offer outdoor classes.

