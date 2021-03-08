Bedford's Nate Darling called up to NBA's Charlotte Hornets

Nova Scotia's Nate Darling has been recalled by the NBA's Charlotte Hornets.

The 22-year-old Darling, a guard best known for his long-range shot, began the season with the Hornets, but didn't play during the regular season.

The Bedford native was sent to the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA G-League, where he averaged 8.9 points per game in 13 games.

The Hornets play Thursday against the Detroit Pistons. No player from Nova Scotia has appeared in an NBA regular-season game.

Darling played in the NCAA at the University of Alabama at Birmingham before transferring to the University of Delaware. In his only season at Delaware, he averaged 21 points per game.

He had the opportunity to return to Delaware for a final season, but entered the NBA draft. He was not selected, but later signed a two-way contract with the Hornets.

Darling left Nova Scotia in Grade 9 to play at DeMatha Catholic High School in Maryland.

He came to prominence in Nova Scotia in 2015 when he scored 50 points to help Nova Scotia defeat Ontario in the gold-medal game of the Canadian under-17 championship played in Halifax.

He played a combined 13 minutes for Charlotte in two pre-season games, both against the Toronto Raptors.

MORE TOP STORIES