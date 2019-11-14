Bedford getting new high school by 2023, province says
A new high school is coming to Bedford, N.S., the province announced Thursday.
Bedford Ravines High School will have capacity for 1,200 students
Nova Scotia's Department of Education announced Thursday morning a new high school is coming to Bedford.
The Bedford Ravines High School will open in 2023 with a capacity for 1,200 students.
The new school will be built on the same property where a pre-Primary to Grade 9 school is under construction on Broad Street, off Larry Uteck Boulevard.
The province did not immediately provide a cost estimate for the high school.
In September, the Nova Scotia government announced it was buying Newbridge Academy, a defunct private school in Dartmouth, and converting it into a new location for the francophone school board.
It will open in September of 2020, and will cost a total of $28.2 million.
With files from Jack Julian
