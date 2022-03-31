Resident says Popeyes traffic jam part of larger issues with Larry Uteck Boulevard
Vince Gardner believes a second access point is needed onto Kearney Lake Road
A Bedford resident says an hours-long traffic jam on opening day of the first Popeyes restaurant in Atlantic Canada shows changes are needed to Larry Uteck Boulevard and surrounding roads.
On Wednesday, the American fried chicken chain opened for business on Hogan Court. Cars lined up for hours, and the lineup snaked through the two roundabouts on Larry Uteck.
Vince Gardner lives in the area and is a former director of the province's Occupational Health and Safety division. He worries about what would have happened if there was a fire or if someone needed an ambulance.
"There's absolutely no way that emergency vehicles could have gotten into that area," said Gardner.
CBC's Steve Lawrence recorded footage of an ambulance weaving its way through the lineup on Wednesday afternoon, eventually managing to pass.
Did you see my last tweet about the high traffic volume around highway 102 and Larry Uteck - because a new <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/popeyes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#popeyes</a> opened near here ? This ambulance tries to weave its way through the traffic. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/emergency?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#emergency</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/traffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#traffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/halifax?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#halifax</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bedford?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bedford</a> <a href="https://t.co/IJAK8phFlK">pic.twitter.com/IJAK8phFlK</a>—@CBCcameraman
Gardner said he sees similar problems during snowstorms. He believes a second access point is needed onto Kearney Lake Road.
"That flow of traffic could go onto Kearney Lake Road and then straight onto the 102 and it wouldn't even have to go past any residential area," said Gardner.
Another lane coming
The local councillor said another solution is already being reviewed by the province.
"They're putting in another lane from the 102 to the roundabout, which should help on a normal commuter day," said Tim Outhit.
Outhit admitted it might not have alleviated the traffic for Popeyes' opening day, but likened it to the traffic jams at malls during the holidays.
"Do you build a whole new infrastructure for a few days a year or for a grand opening? You can't," said Outhit.
A new Popeyes fast food restaurant opened today near <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Halifax?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Halifax</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bedford?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bedford</a>. This is at highway 102 and Larry Uteck. People in their vehicles lined up for hours. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNS</a> <a href="https://t.co/Wr3kVnOOav">pic.twitter.com/Wr3kVnOOav</a>—@CBCcameraman
The councillor said increased transit in the area will also help.
However Gardner is not convinced an extra lane to a single access point is enough, especially with the ongoing construction of more apartment buildings and retail in the area.
He wants both levels of government need to take a hard look at the public safety risks.
"The expansion is substantial, it far outpaces the infrastructure, and something needs to be done about that," said Gardner.
