N.S. mall Santa not giving up on Christmas visits despite pandemic

The Bedford Place Mall Santa, otherwise known as Felix Perry or Santa Fee, is not letting the COVID-19 pandemic take the magic out of Christmas this year.

"I've always been a person who loved kids and making them smile and making them laugh," Santa Fee said from his workshop in Dartmouth.

So when COVID-19 restrictions meant Santa Fee couldn't make his annual appearance at the Bedford Place Mall, he came up with a plan.

"I wanted to still be able to ... see as many children as I could, so I started playing with a Facebook page and accidentally set up a Facebook page, believe it or not," he said.

Santa Fee, at his workshop in Dartmouth, is preparing for two months of home visits. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

"And it sort of skyrocketed from there."

Santa Fee wrote a Facebook post asking people to schedule at-home visits. Within two days, he was booked solid for November and December.

"It feels great that so many people want to see Santa and want to enjoy the magic of Christmas with me," he said. "It feels kind of sad that I can't do everybody. I almost wish I could clone myself and do more."

Santa Fee said home visits will be just as special as visits at the mall. People are encouraged to invite their friends and neighbours so he can read a Christmas story to the children, let them look for their names on the naughty-and-nice list and sing Christmas carols together.

Shannon Campbell and her family has had Santa Fee visit their home for the past four years. (Submitted by Shannon Campbell)

Shannon Campbell, a mom of two girls in Waverley, N.S., booked a home visit with Santa Fee this year, something she's done before.

About five years ago, Campbell asked Santa Fee to make a surprise visit to her daughter's birthday, which is two weeks before Christmas.

"It was such a hit and all of Esther's friends loved it and I loved it so much that the next year, we decided to invite him to our home and invite the neighbours over. And then that's become our tradition ever since," she said.

Campbell said she wasn't surprised to see Santa Fee's schedule fill up so quickly.

Santa Fee's scheduled booked up for November and December within two days. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

"There's lots of things that make him the best, but I'm pretty sure it's the twinkle in his eye," she said.

"He knows how to make his eyes twinkle just perfectly. But you know what? He's so sweet with children and he takes a very gentle approach to get them comfortable and he just kind of follows their lead. He's very intuitive that way with kids."

Santa Fee has been visiting the Bedford Place Mall for the past 14 years.

"I have had customers that are coming to me every single year, I've watched them bring in their babies ... and year after year, they've come back to me and I've seen their pictures," he said.

Esther Campbell, Shannon's oldest daughter, with Santa Fee. (Submitted by Shannon Campbell)

He said he's disappointed he won't be able to visit every family this year, but he's looking forward to next year.

"I know that we will be back together next year, hopefully at the mall, but if not, in one form or another," he said.

He did say children can still expect a cheerful Christmas morning despite the pandemic.

"I will still be making my rounds on Christmas Eve. But of course, just like everybody else, I have to follow the guidelines," he said.

Campbell has been inviting over her neighbours and their children to her home when Santa visits for the past four years. (Submitted by Shannon Campbell)

He said he'll be wearing his face mask and his reindeer and elves will make sure that everything is sanitized and safe.

Campbell said she hopes the tradition of home visits with Santa Fee continues, even after the pandemic.

"I think that inviting Santa Fee to your home does bring some magic into the holidays," she said.

"And I, for one, hope that it continues to be a tradition ... because there's nothing finer than just relaxing at home with everything decorated and having a hot cup of cocoa and having a really comfortable chit chat [with Santa]."

Avery Hynes, Campbell's neighbour's daughter, is shown with Santa Fee. (Submitted by Shannon Campbell)

