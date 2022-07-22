All ash trees to be removed from Bedford park due to insect infestation
80 ash trees to be removed over the next 3-4 weeks
Halifax Regional Municipality will begin to remove 80 ash trees from DeWolf Park in Bedford starting Monday.
Many of the trees are dead or in poor condition due to damage caused by the emerald ash borer, a beetle that feeds on the species.
"Unfortunately, all the ash trees here are infested and about 75 per cent of them are completely dead already," said Kevin Osmond, HRM's senior supervisor of urban forestry. "Twenty-five per cent of them are still showing some signs of life with some leaves on them, but they are already infested."
This is not a new problem for the park that is located on the shore of Bedford Basin. The insects were were first detected there four years ago.
Tree removal and stump grinding is expected to take 3-4 weeks. The trees will be replaced by other species over time.
"It is on the move up through Bedford but we haven't found it anywhere else in HRM yet," Osmond said of the emerald ash borer. "Once it is into an area, it is impossible to eradicate."
The emerald ash borer is native to northeastern Asia. Once a tree is infested with beetle larvae, the tree declines quickly, typically dying within three years.
- CBC Investigates'Some may have surprises': Reviews of homes for disabled adults lead in unexpected directions
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?