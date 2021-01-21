Bedford man charged with sexual assault after incidents at Dalhousie University

A Bedford, N.S., man is facing three sexual assault charges in relation to incidents that occurred in student housing at Dalhousie University in 2019.

Halifax police say they have charged Michael James Allain, 20, with two counts of sexual assault involving one woman and a third count involving a different woman.

The alleged assaults occurred in September and October 2019 and were reported to police in February and March 2020.

Police say Allain was acquainted with both women, but did not provide further information in order to protect the identity of the women.

