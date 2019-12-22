Bedford man faces charges after wild Sunday drive

A 31-year-old Bedford, N.S., man is in custody and is scheduled to appear at Halifax provincial court on Monday following road-rage incidents on Sunday afternoon that ended in a tree.

It all started in the parking lot of Bedford Place Mall. Around 1 p.m., Halifax Regional Police received multiple calls about an older man being assaulted in the parking lot in front of the mall following a road-rage incident.

The suspect was gone when police got to the mall.

A short time later, police said another caller reported a vehicle involved in a collision at the intersection of Bedford Highway and Union Street.

Police said in a news release on Sunday they pulled over the vehicle and, as officers approached it, the driver sped off "at a high rate of speed weaving in and out of traffic."

The vehicle went through the intersection of Dartmouth Road and Bedford Highway, colliding with with another vehicle.

Nobody injured in collisions

It then entered the Sunnyside Mall parking lot, striking another vehicle. The driver then drove off.

The suspect's vehicle was located in the 200 block of Rocky Lake after it hit a tree.

The driver was found close by and was arrested. No one was injured in any of the collisions.

Assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and driving while prohibited are among the charges the suspect faces.

MORE TOP STORIES