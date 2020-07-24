Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

Bedford Basin not suitable for swimming, municipality says

High bacteria levels found in the water exceed Health Canada swimming guidelines

A 2017 file image of the Bedford Basin. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Do not swim in the Bedford Basin.

On Friday evening, the Halifax Regional Municipality said in a news release that high bacteria levels found in the water exceed Health Canada swimming guidelines.

While the basin doesn't regularly get tested for bacteria levels, the latest results were uncovered through a Halifax Water investigation that's ongoing. It said high bacteria levels could be caused by animals like dogs and birds, as well as high temperatures.

The city said it wouldn't be providing an update on the water quality of the basin until more testing is carried out.

The municipality doesn't recommend people swim in bodies of water it doesn't test regularly, like the Bedford Basin.

A list of municipal beaches that are regularly tested for water quality are listed on its beaches page.

