Woman, 64, dies in Shelburne County crash

A 64-year-old woman from Pubnico, N.S., died Thursday morning when the vehicle she was driving crashed on Highway 103.

RCMP said the single-vehicle collision occurred at Beaverdam Lake in Shelburne County at 7:34 a.m.

A closed section of Highway 103 between exits 27 and 28 was expected to open mid-afternoon, police said in a news release.

The woman was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

An RCMP collision analyst is working to determine the cause of the crash and the investigation is continuing.