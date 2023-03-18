Content
How a Nova Scotia film crew built a fake town in Beaver Bank

A Nova Scotia film crew has built an entire town on a piece of land in Beaver Bank for the television show, From.

Set is used for exterior and interior shots for the show, From

An actor stands in front of a diner on a film set. The sky is cloudy.
Eion Bailey, who plays Jim Matthews, is seen in front of the town's diner. The diner was built on the set and is used for interior and exterior shots. (Chris Reardon/Epix)

There's a town on a piece of land in Beaver Bank, but it's unlike any other.

It's filled with mystery, monsters and fake buildings — and it was created for the television series From.

The Paramount+ show, which is being produced in the Halifax area, is about a group of people who can't escape from a small town — because the surrounding woods are filled with man-eating humanoid creatures.

A woman and a man stand face-to-face in front of an old house.
Catalina Sandino Moreno, left, as Tabitha Matthews and Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews stand in front of one of the constructed houses. (Chris Reardon/Epix)

The set was built in 2021 for the show's first season. It features 10 buildings, including a church, a diner and a mansion, which are used for both exterior and interior shots.

"It's just sort of unbelievable how quickly it all went up and how believable it is when you drive through it — it's actually a town," Kevin Lewis, the head of the show's scenic department, told CBC Radio's Information Morning Nova Scotia.

To hear more about the set and how it came together, listen to Information Morning guest host Preston Mulligan's full interview below.

Information Morning - NS7:41Behind the scenes of a creepy N.S. production and its Beaver Bank set
The second season of the creepy TV series, From, premieres in April. One of its key production people tells us how they built an entire town on an empty lot in Beaver Bank.
A man wearing a suit stands on the road of a rundown town.
Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens is seen on a stretch of road on set. The buildings were constructed around an already exisiting road in Beaver Bank. (Chris Reardon/Epix)
Two men stand in a makeshift graveyard, looking at each other. There's an old house and diner in the background.
Ricky He, left, as Kenny Liu and David Alpay as Jade Herrera stand in a makeshift graveyard across the road from the diner. (Chris Reardon/Epix)

With files from CBC Radio's Information Morning Nova Scotia

