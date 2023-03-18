How a Nova Scotia film crew built a fake town in Beaver Bank
Set is used for exterior and interior shots for the show, From
There's a town on a piece of land in Beaver Bank, but it's unlike any other.
It's filled with mystery, monsters and fake buildings — and it was created for the television series From.
The Paramount+ show, which is being produced in the Halifax area, is about a group of people who can't escape from a small town — because the surrounding woods are filled with man-eating humanoid creatures.
The set was built in 2021 for the show's first season. It features 10 buildings, including a church, a diner and a mansion, which are used for both exterior and interior shots.
"It's just sort of unbelievable how quickly it all went up and how believable it is when you drive through it — it's actually a town," Kevin Lewis, the head of the show's scenic department, told CBC Radio's Information Morning Nova Scotia.
To hear more about the set and how it came together, listen to Information Morning guest host Preston Mulligan's full interview below.
With files from CBC Radio's Information Morning Nova Scotia
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?