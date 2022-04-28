3 men seriously injured in fiery head-on crash in Beaver Bank

Three men were seriously injured in a fiery crash in Beaver Bank, N.S., on Wednesday night.

RCMP say two vehicles collided head-on on Beaver Bank Road near Welkin Drive at about 11:30 p.m.

A Ford F-150, which was carrying a fuel tank in the bed of the truck, and a Hyundai Elantra were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

When police officers arrived on the scene, the truck was engulfed in flames.

The passenger of the truck, a 22-year-old man from Beaver Bank, was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck, a 21-year-old man from Windsor Junction, and the driver of the car, a 20-year-old man from Beaver Bank, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital by ambulance.

RCMP say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

MORE TOP STORIES