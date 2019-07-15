Beat-up VW Golf sought after empty car shot up in rural Nova Scotia
Someone in a beat-up Volkswagen Golf opened fire on an empty car in Onslow, N.S., over the weekend, police said Monday.
Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Colchester District RCMP were called when someone in a moving car shot a parked car on Elm Street. No one was in the parked car.
Police say the drive-by shooter was in an old, black Golf with a damaged windshield and a rear window covered in plastic and held together by red tape.
RCMP said anyone with information about the shooting should contact the RCMP's Bible Hill detachment at 902-893-6820, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online.