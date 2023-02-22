Content
Nova Scotia·New

Province approves second green hydrogen proposal for Point Tupper

The province has approved a second green hydrogen proposal for Point Tupper, N.S. Bear Head Energy aims to start construction next year.

Bear Head Energy aims to start construction in 2024 and begin production in late 2027

Frances Willick · CBC News ·
A map shows the location of Bear Head Energy's proposed green hydrogen project in the Point Upper, N.S. industrial park.
Bear Head Energy plans to build a green hydrogen production and export plant in the industrial park in Point Tupper, N.S., drawing water from nearby Landrie Lake. (Google Maps)

Nova Scotia's environment minister has approved a second green hydrogen production plant in Point Tupper, N.S.

Bear Head Energy plans to construct the green hydrogen and ammonia facility in the Point Tupper Industrial Park on the Strait of Canso at the same location it had once planned to build a liquefied natural gas plant.

The company will produce green hydrogen by drawing water from Landrie Lake, then using renewable energy from wind turbines to split water molecules into oxygen and hydrogen through a process called electrolysis. It will then convert the hydrogen into ammonia, which makes it easier to ship hydrogen long distances.

The plant will have the capacity to produce up to 350,000 tonnes of hydrogen, which it will then convert into two million tonnes of ammonia each year before it is shipped to customers overseas. Ammonia can be used in various industrial processes, including the production of agricultural fertilizer.

Interest in green hydrogen and ammonia is growing internationally as industries and governments seek alternatives to carbon-based fossil fuels.

In a news release Wednesday, Bear Head's managing director Paul MacLean said, "We believe green hydrogen and ammonia will play a fundamental role in facilitating the global energy transition, and this approval demonstrates that Canada and Nova Scotia are at the forefront of making this a reality."

Approval comes with conditions

Environment Minister Timothy Halman approved the proposal Wednesday with conditions, including that the company provide information about how it will mitigate the risks of storing and handling oxygen, how it will handle power outages and how it will dispose of any sludges or dangerous waste produced as part of the processing.

The company will also be required as part of its industrial approval application to submit information about how it will deal with worst-case scenarios such as fires, explosions, accidents and malfunctions such as failed lines and tanks or releases of hydrogen, ammonia or other materials.

The conditions include stipulations that Bear Head Energy submit plans for a variety of environmental concerns such as wastewater and wildlife management, air quality and noise monitoring.

Construction on the project is scheduled to start next year, and first production is expected in late 2027.

The province previously approved a proposal from EverWind Fuels, which aims to start operating in 2025.

Is green hydrogen really eco-friendly?

3 months ago
Duration 5:59
Green hydrogen has been labelled as one solution for Canada to meet its net zero goal by 2050. CBC’s Frances Willick finds out if green hydrogen is really better for the environment.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Frances Willick

Reporter

Frances Willick is a journalist with CBC Nova Scotia. Please contact her with feedback, story ideas or tips at frances.willick@cbc.ca

