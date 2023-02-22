Province approves second green hydrogen proposal for Point Tupper
Bear Head Energy aims to start construction in 2024 and begin production in late 2027
Nova Scotia's environment minister has approved a second green hydrogen production plant in Point Tupper, N.S.
Bear Head Energy plans to construct the green hydrogen and ammonia facility in the Point Tupper Industrial Park on the Strait of Canso at the same location it had once planned to build a liquefied natural gas plant.
The company will produce green hydrogen by drawing water from Landrie Lake, then using renewable energy from wind turbines to split water molecules into oxygen and hydrogen through a process called electrolysis. It will then convert the hydrogen into ammonia, which makes it easier to ship hydrogen long distances.
The plant will have the capacity to produce up to 350,000 tonnes of hydrogen, which it will then convert into two million tonnes of ammonia each year before it is shipped to customers overseas. Ammonia can be used in various industrial processes, including the production of agricultural fertilizer.
Interest in green hydrogen and ammonia is growing internationally as industries and governments seek alternatives to carbon-based fossil fuels.
In a news release Wednesday, Bear Head's managing director Paul MacLean said, "We believe green hydrogen and ammonia will play a fundamental role in facilitating the global energy transition, and this approval demonstrates that Canada and Nova Scotia are at the forefront of making this a reality."
Approval comes with conditions
Environment Minister Timothy Halman approved the proposal Wednesday with conditions, including that the company provide information about how it will mitigate the risks of storing and handling oxygen, how it will handle power outages and how it will dispose of any sludges or dangerous waste produced as part of the processing.
The conditions include stipulations that Bear Head Energy submit plans for a variety of environmental concerns such as wastewater and wildlife management, air quality and noise monitoring.
Construction on the project is scheduled to start next year, and first production is expected in late 2027.
The province previously approved a proposal from EverWind Fuels, which aims to start operating in 2025.
