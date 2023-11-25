Like father, like son: Nova Scotia horse Beach Glass is headed out to stud

A Nova Scotia racehorse who was sired by the legendary Somebeachsomewhere is following in his father's hoofprints and heading to a post-racing career at a stud farm.

Beach Glass did not race this year because of three failed surgeries to fix an entrapped epiglottis, which occurs when a piece of tissue in the horse's throat becomes inflamed and gets stuck over the top of the epiglottis. This narrows the horse's airway.

Last year, Beach Glass won nine of 13 races, earning more than $1 million.

While the first surgery was a failure, it was believed the second was a success, which made Beach Glass's final two wins of the season all the more remarkable.

Brent MacGrath, Beach Glass's owner and trainer, said the horse spent the year exercising and training while his future was mapped out for him.

Legendary horse Somebeachsomewhere is shown with Brent MacGrath, his trainer and part owner. The horse was famously purchased for $40,000 — top horses often sell for more than $100,000 — with the cost being split six ways by its Maritime owners. (Horse Racing Hall of Fame)

He said Beach Glass's brains, looks, speed and gait make him an attractive stud, as well as his disposition.

"There's no drama with him," said MacGrath, who is from Truro, N.S.

"You walk him into a new barn and [while] lots of horses are hollering and screaming and announcing themselves and being aggressive, he just walks into a new barn like an old dog. 'Where's my stall? Put me in there. I'll have a drink of water and something to eat and leave me alone.'"

Somebeachsomewhere's remarkable career

MacGrath also trained Somebeachsomewhere and was a part owner. The horse won 20 of 21 starts during his two-year racing career that ended in 2008.

The combined earnings of the roughly 1,100 horses Somebeachsomewhere sired before his sudden death in 2018 is now over $204 million, said MacGrath.

Somebeachsomewhere's success on the harness racing track, as well as his backstory, captured the public's attention. He was famously purchased for $40,000 — top horses often sell for more than $100,000 — with the cost being split six ways between his Maritime owners.

Beach Glass, who was sired by Somebeachsomewhere, enjoys a rest. (Submitted by Brent MacGrath)

Somebeachsomewhere was trained in Truro, which was considered an unorthodox move.

Beach Glass was the last horse sired by Somebeachsomewhere.

Another champion for MacGrath?

MacGrath plans to get two foals sired by Beach Glass, with the breeding to take place in 2024 and their births happening the following year. By 2027, they should be ready to race.

"We do look forward to getting his sons and carrying on his father's name, but whatever happens we can't be disappointed," said MacGrath. "We've been just so lucky to have accomplished what we've accomplished."

Beach Glass is at his new home at the Winbak Farm of Canada, a 101-hectare farm in Inglewood, Ont.. His sire spent his post-racing life at a stud farm in Pennsylvania.

"I always felt a little bit bad that we went to the U.S. with him, but it was strictly a business decision," said MacGrath.

Beach Glass is shown at the Pepsi North America Cup in Campbellville, Ont., on June 11, 2022. (Clive Cohen/New Image Media)

Winbak Farm of Canada manager Pat Woods said they're always looking for the next superstar-turned-stallion, and are excited about Beach Glass.

"He just looks like an athlete," said Woods. "He's big, strong. He's conformed properly. He moves great on the track. Everything is where it's supposed to be."

Woods said sperm samples will likely be taken from Beach Glass on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The samples will then be shipped across North America for waiting mares who are in the right phase of their reproductive cycles.

The samples are shipped in a special box and can be sent across North America by the next day at the latest, said Woods.

$10K for breeding

MacGrath said Beach Glass's semen will cost $10,000 per breeding. He said Somebeachsomewhere's semen sold for as much as three times that.

Winbak also has farms in Delaware, Maryland and New York, and is the largest privately owned breeding farm in North America, said Woods.

"Beach Glass will be well received among our broodmares, but I know across North America people are highly anticipating breeding to it," he said.

