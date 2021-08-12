Lake Echo Beach closed due to high bacteria levels

Lake Echo Beach is closed to swimming until further notice due to high bacteria levels in the water, according to a release from the Halifax Regional Municipality issued Thursday.

Recent testing showed bacteria levels at the beach exceeded Health Canada's swimming guidelines.

Most HRM beaches are frequently tested in the summer. They remain closed until bacteria levels are low enough to reopen them to the public.

Other beaches that are closed include:

Cunard Lake Beach : Closed on Aug. 10 for possible blue-green algae bloom.

: Closed on Aug. 10 for possible blue-green algae bloom. Kinap Beach : Closed on Aug. 5 due to high bacteria levels in the water.

: Closed on Aug. 5 due to high bacteria levels in the water. Oakfield Park Beach: Closed since June 16. Blue-green algae has been confirmed.

Birch Cove Beach in Dartmouth has reopened, according to a statement from the municipality. It had been closed since Aug. 5 due to high bacteria levels.

MORE TOP STORIES