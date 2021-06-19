Lunenburg County man charged with second-degree murder

The RCMP have charged a 58-year-old man from Bayport, N.S., with second-degree murder after they say a man was intentionally struck with a motor vehicle in Dublin Shore.

On June 17, Lunenburg District RCMP responded to a report of a man being run over by a truck.

The truck was gone when police arrived. The victim, a 44-year-old man from Lunenburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Information gathered at the scene determined that the truck had run over the victim several times.

Police located the driver, Terry Richard Johnson, and the truck at a home on Highway 332 in Bayport. Johnson was arrested without incident.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Lunenburg provincial court this Monday.

