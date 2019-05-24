Houses come down in advance of 'challenging' Bayers Road widening

Four houses along Bayers Road in Halifax are being demolished to allow for the widening of one of the city's main traffic arteries.

But it could be some time before road construction gets underway as crucial design details are still being worked out.

"Bayers Road is challenging," says Coun. Shawn Cleary, who represents Halifax West Armdale.

"We need to deal with the intersection to the entrance of the [Halifax Shopping Centre]."

He said the municipality is still in negotiations with the Halifax Shopping Centre about that issue, which includes a proposal by Halifax Transit to build a new Mumford bus terminal on land owned by the mall.

The Bayers Road widening project, approved in principle in February 2018, is expected to take place in three phases:

the section between Romans Avenue to the shopping centre entrance.

from the shopping centre entrance to Connaught Avenue.

from Connaught Avenue to Windsor Street.

The widening of Bayers Road will include two bus-only lanes and a sidewalk on one side and a bikeway on the other side. (CBC)

A tender to demolish the four houses was awarded to Starfish Demolition in February for $268,000.

The municipality purchased the properties over several years in anticipation of widening Bayers Road, one of the main traffic corridors for entering and exiting Halifax.

"It was cheaper to [demolish] them all at once and prepare the land than one at a time," Cleary said.

The Bayers Road project includes two bus-only lanes and a sidewalk on one side and a bikeway on the other side.

Municipal officials hope to connect the bikeway to the Urban Greenway bike path along the rail cut and the Chain of Lakes trail at some point.

The total cost of the widening project is estimated to be $15.9 million. Funding for the engineering design work is contained in the 2019-2020 municipal budget.

MORE TOP STORIES