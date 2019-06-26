Bay Ferries to begin service between Yarmouth and Maine in June

Bay Ferries will announce Friday it will be ready to start its new service between Yarmouth and Bar Harbour by June 26.

According to a source familiar with company operations, tickets for the inaugural season will go on sale starting Friday morning.

There is still work to do on the passenger processing end of the operation, but the hope is U.S. Customs and Border Protection can give the go-ahead for an earlier start if that work is completed ahead of schedule.

The company is a year behind schedule resuming service between Nova Scotia and Maine because of delays getting U.S. approvals for the work on the Bar Harbor facility.

