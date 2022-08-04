Bay Ferries releases latest passenger counts for N.S.-Maine ferry

Bay Ferries has released its updated passenger statistics for the 2022 season so far, stating it has sold tickets for 28,538 passengers on the Nova Scotia-Maine ferry as of Aug. 1.

That's up from 20,468 tickets as of June 30.

The company says it has transported 15,620 passengers and 6,462 vehicles as of Aug. 1.

A news release from Bay Ferries says August is traditionally a stronger month than July, and it estimates it will carry up to 16,000 more passengers this month.

Based on sales in previous years, the company says annual traffic is about 37,000 to 44,000 passengers.

"However, the market continues to evolve. We continue to notice cautiousness in the market with the majority of our customers booking and travelling within a two- to three-week advance window," the release says.

Additional challenges include fuel prices, inflation, adaptation to COVID-19 and a perception of difficulties crossing the international border due to vaccine and ArriveCan requirements, the company noted.

Gaining access to information about the company's business has been an ongoing saga. Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston successfully sued the government while he was Opposition leader to find out the annual management fee paid to Bay Ferries. The company said in 2021 it has been paid about $1.17 million a year to operate the high-speed ferry.

In June, Public Works Minister Kim Masland said passenger counts would not be released until the end of the season. She later decided to disclose the figures.

The company is now releasing passenger information monthly.

