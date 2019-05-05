Battle of the Atlantic commemorations to be held online Sunday

Commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Battle of the Atlantic have moved online this year because of COVID-19.

It will be streamed Sunday on the Royal Canadian Navy's Facebook page and Twitter account starting at 8 a.m. AT, but the navy noted the time is only approximate and could change.

The wreath-laying ceremony will be broadcast from the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa.

Naval Capt. Real Brisson, the co-ordinator of Battle of the Atlantic 75th anniversary ceremony, said plans to move the service online began in mid-March.

"It certainly was not a decision that was taken lightly, but at some point we had to realize those types of gatherings would not be possible," Brisson said.

How to watch Nova Scotia ceremony

Each year, the Battle of the Atlantic commemoration draws hundreds of people to Point Pleasant Park in Halifax.

While there won't be a ceremony at the park this year, there will be one held aboard HMCS Ville de Quebec. The ship will be just offshore from Point Pleasant Park and its ceremony will be livestreamed on Facebook at 10:50 a.m. AT

Commander Michael Eelhart, the commanding officer of the HMCS Ville de Quebec, said the livestream will be a first for the crew.

"We practised it the other day. In general, the entire ship's company will be formed up on the flight deck. We'll have a padre and a flag and a bell out," Eelhart said.

Eelhart said HMCS Moncton will be behind painted in the same paint scheme as was used during the Second World War.

"The image itself will be quite powerful and connecting," Eelhart said.

About Battle of the Atlantic

The battle was Canada's longest military engagement during the Second World War. It was fought from the beginning of the war in 1939 until Germany's surrender in 1945.

Nearly 2,000 members of the Royal Canadian Navy died along with 1,600 Canadian merchant seamen. Another 750 Canadian airmen were lost.

The ceremonies and tributes broadcast will also make mention of the victims of last week's crash of a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter off the coast of Greece.

