Sex assault retrial of former Halifax cab driver Bassam Al-Rawi resumes

Bassam Al-Rawi, a former taxi driver, is expected to resume testifying in Halifax provincial court Thursday about the night exactly four years ago when he was accused of sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman in his cab.

This is the second time Al-Rawi, 43, has been on trial in relation to the 2015 charge. Initially, he was acquitted and the case ignited criticism after the original trial judge's comment that "clearly, a drunk can consent."

Nova Scotia Court of Appeal judges ordered a retrial in 2018 after finding Judge Gregory Lenehan made errors in law, including ignoring an ample amount of circumstantial evidence around the complainant's level of intoxication and her ability to consent.

During the first trial Al-Rawi did not testify, but he began giving evidence in his defence during the retrial in April. So far, he's spent two days answering questions through an Arabic translator about the 11-minute cab ride from downtown Halifax to a quiet south-end street.

Al-Rawi, who now lives in Germany, told the court he picked up a woman who was drunk and emotional. He testified she was crying, upset about running into an ex and said at one point she kissed him on the cheek after he complimented her.

Bassam Al-Rawi, right, accompanied by his wife, now lives in Germany. He told the court he runs a medical care company and has 30 employees. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

The complainant, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, told the court in January when the trial started, she had been drinking downtown and didn't remember the cab ride or the hours leading up to it.

Earlier in the retrial, a police officer said she found the complainant sprawled in the back seat of an idling cab unconscious and mostly naked around 1 a.m. on May 23, 2015. Const. Monia Thibault said Al-Rawi's pants were unbuttoned and he was positioned between the woman's legs.

A DNA expert also testified that he found the woman's DNA on Al-Rawi's lips.

The accused has denied ever touching the complainant and said he didn't believe she ever lost consciousness. He told the court he believed she removed her own clothing after moving from the front to the back seat of his cab.

The trial was adjourned April 18 before the Crown finished cross examining Al-Rawi. It is scheduled to run for two days this week and Thursday and Friday of next week if needed.

Defence lawyer Ian Hutchison has said he may call a paramedic as the final witness.

