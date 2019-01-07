Sexual assault retrial of former Halifax cab driver resumes

The retrial of a former cab driver accused of sexually assaulting a passenger is set to resume this morning in Halifax provincial court.

Bassam Al-Rawi was arrested in May 2015 after police found a woman unconscious and naked in the back seat of his cab on a south-end street. The complainant's identity is protected by a publication ban.

Testimony started earlier this year but the trial was adjourned in mid-January after there were audio issues with translation services.

Most of the evidence has been presented in English but Al-Rawi requested the testimony of a DNA expert be translated into Arabic.

Martin Westecott, who specializes in analyzing bodily fluids, is expected to resume testifying for the prosecution Monday morning.

Al-Rawi was acquitted at his first trial in March 2017. The case sparked a national outcry, including street protests and complaints about the conduct of the trial judge after he said in his ruling that "clearly, a drunk can consent."

The Crown appealed the acquittal and the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal subsequently ordered a new trial, citing errors the first judge made in law, including ignoring an ample amount of circumstantial evidence.

In January when the retrial started, the complainant told the court she doesn't remember the 11-minute cab ride from downtown to a south-end street far from her home in west-end Halifax. She told the court she had about eight drinks on an empty stomach over several hours.

The defence suggested the complainant may have initiated sex.