Judge to decide if Halifax cabbie will face trial in 2nd sex assault case

A former Halifax taxi driver already facing a retrial for sexual assault must wait two weeks before he learns whether he will also be tried on a charge involving a different complainant.

A preliminary inquiry for Bassam Al-Rawi wrapped up Tuesday morning in Halifax provincial court.

Judge Amy Sakalauskas said she needs time to consider the evidence and arguments she heard over the day-and-a-half preliminary. She reserved her decision on whether the case will be sent to trial until Feb. 21.

The judge heard from two witnesses. One of them was the complainant who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Al-Rawi in December 2012.

Evidence and arguments from the preliminary inquiry are banned from publication. Al-Rawi's lawyer, Ian Hutchison, indicated before the hearing began that his client is not consenting to a trial.

Police initially investigated the complaint against Al-Rawi and determined a charge wasn't warranted. But in the midst of the public furor in 2017 related to Al-Rawi's acquittal in a sexual assault case involving a passenger, the investigation was reopened and the charge was laid.

The 2017 acquittal provoked a national outcry when the judge said in his ruling that "clearly a drunk can consent."

The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal overturned that decision and ordered a new trial. That trial started last month, but problems with translation between English and Al-Rawi's native Arabic forced a delay. The trial will resume in April.