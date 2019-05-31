Skip to Main Content
Final arguments resume in former cabbie's sex assault retrial
Nova Scotia·Live Blog

Final arguments resume in former cabbie's sex assault retrial

Final arguments resume Friday in Halifax provincial court in the retrial of a former Halifax taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting a woman in his cab four years ago.

WARNING: This story and live blog contains graphic and disturbing content

CBC News ·
Former taxi driver Bassam Al-Rawi arrives at provincial court in Halifax in April. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Final arguments resume Friday in Halifax provincial court in the retrial of a former Halifax taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting a woman in his cab four years ago.

Police arrested Bassam Al-Rawi, 43, on a quiet south-end street in May 2015 after finding a woman naked from the waist down, with her breasts partially exposed, sprawled in the back of his cab.

Al-Rawi has pleaded not guilty. The complainant's identity is protected by a publication ban.

This is the second time Al-Rawi has been on trial for the same incident.

He was acquitted in May 2017, but last fall the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal ordered a new trial, citing errors the first judge made in law, including ignoring an ample amount of circumstantial evidence in his decision.

The original trial judge's comments that "clearly, a drunk can consent" sparked outrage, protests and complaints.

The CBC's Elizabeth McMillan is live blogging from court.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|