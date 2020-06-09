Baseball to return to Nova Scotia ball diamonds under strict conditions

Baseball players in Nova Scotia have been given the green light to return to the ball diamond June 15, but with many conditions.

Baseball Nova Scotia submitted a return-to-play document and the first phase of it — a return to training — has been approved, according to Baseball Nova Scotia.

The conditions being laid out could be difficult to manage, such as practices and tryouts with only 10 people on the field, including at least one or two coaches.

This might require some out-of-the-box thinking by coaches and managers of teams as they try to play amid strict public health guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

"They have to be socially distant and they can't share equipment," Bob Carter, the president of Halifax Minor Baseball, told CBC's Information Morning on Tuesday. "All of the things happening in the public forum, we have to do on the field."

Carter said equipment cannot be shared, the dugout and other touched areas need to be sanitized frequently, the kids have to be two metres apart at all times and parents may only be able to watch practices and tryouts from their vehicles. Coaches will have to stay two metres away from players.

Paige Vaughan throws a pitch for her Kentville Wildcats team. (Shauna Webb)

Other things that won't be allowed include:

Spitting.

Chewing gum and sunflower seeds.

Carpooling.

High-fiving and hugging.

Showering in locker rooms.

Phase two of the Baseball Nova Scotia plan is a return to playing games. While it has not been approved by public health officials, it would see some significant changes in how the game is played.

Carter said at younger ages, there won't be catchers, while with older players, the catcher must stand two metres back.

Strict guidelines

There would be no base stealing, balls would need to be disinfected after each inning and players will not be allowed to share equipment, including the protective gear worn by catchers.

Due to physical distancing guidelines, home plate umpires would stand at least two metres behind the pitcher, instead of the catcher. Carter said players won't be able to chat with one another and post-game snacks like cupcakes and freezies won't be allowed.

If Baseball Nova Scotia isn't approved for the second phase, Carter said parents and kids will be canvassed to see if they're OK with just doing practices.

'Moral obligation' to keep baseball going

With fewer players allowed to participate, that could pose some financial challenges.

"It may not be economically able to happen," Carter said. "We don't want to lose money during the season ... we can't afford to end the season in a deficit."

He said he's heard from a lot of parents who would be willing to help with coaching. He said he thinks people will be anxious enough to get on the field to make baseball possible this summer.

"I feel a bit of a moral obligation to make this work," Carter said.

