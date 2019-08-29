Skip to Main Content
HRM warns of arsenic contamination in Dartmouth stream
The Halifax Regional Municipality is cautioning residents not to enter or consume fish caught in Barry's Run, which was contaminated by historical gold mining.

Frances Willick · CBC News ·
Barry's Run is located between Lake Charles and Highway 107 in Dartmouth, N.S. (Halifax Regional Municipality)

The Halifax Regional Municipality is warning people not to enter the water or consume fish from Barry's Run in Dartmouth, N.S., due to arsenic contamination from historical gold mining.

Barry's Run is located between Lake Charles and Highway 107, just a few hundred metres downstream from Montague Gold Mines, the site of extensive gold mining dating back to the 1860s.

One of the boats used for the sediment sampling program that took place this spring. (Halifax Regional Municipality)

The municipality says a recent environmental site assessment at Barry's Run found high levels of arsenic in the stream's mud.

"The primary concern with arsenic-contaminated sediment (mud) is from ingestion, such as drinking water with suspended/dissolved arsenic, and through prolonged contact with the skin," according to information posted by the municipality.

One of the sediment samples taken during the sampling program in the area in April 2019. (Halifax Regional Municipality)

"In some cases, fish can also accumulate arsenic and mercury in their flesh, which may be a concern for local anglers who regularly catch and eat fish from the area."

The municipality says there may be health risks associated with exposure to or ingestion of the sediment.

The Halifax Regional Municipality has posted these signs in the area of Barry's Run. (Halifax Regional Municipality)

The former mining site at Montague Gold Mines is now owned by the province, which is beginning the process of trying to clean it up. Part of that process will include identifying potential health risks from mine tailings, the materials left over after gold is extracted from rock.

Arsenic does occur naturally in rocks, but gold mining can disturb and mobilize it in the environment.

