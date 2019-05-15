Barrington Passage business nears the century mark

The Wilson's Home Hardware Building Centre in Barrington Passage, N.S., is getting ready to celebrate a major milestone this weekend — 95 years in business.

It was started by Frank Wilson, who first opened the Wilson's General Store in 1924 and the shop has remained in the Wilson family for four generations.

"I don't think you appreciate when you're a young person, but as you get older it's definitely something that means a lot to me to be a fourth-generation owner," said Mike Wilson, Frank Wilson's great-grandson.

Memorabilia from the store's 95 years in business are up all around the hardware store, including photos, ledgers, vintage cash registers and catalogues.

In the early days of the store, it would be closed on Sundays and Wednesdays, the latter so Frank Wilson could go fishing.

Mike Wilson is the fourth-generation owner of the Wilson's store in Barrington Passage, N.S. (CBC)

The Wilson's Home Hardware Store. (CBC)

Mike Wilson said he thinks the reason the store has stayed open for so long is because of its community focus.

"I'm not doing anything special, I just try to appreciate what my father and grandfather and great-grandfather did before me and try to carry that on," he said.

Wilson said the business has always tried to keep up with the times, even as online retailers gain more prominence with shoppers.

A photo of Frank Wilson, the original business owner, on display at Wilson's Home Hardware. (CBC)

One of Frank Wilson's handwritten ledgers. (CBC)

"It's changing the retail environment for sure, but I don't think people are going away. I think people want to be face to face with someone and that's what we're here for," Wilson said.

"It definitely changes our strategy and it pushes down on us, but we're not going anywhere."

A vintage cash register on display at Wilson's Home Hardware. (CBC)

Ruth Wilson, who was married to Buzz Wilson, the second-generation owner, said the store has been a part of her life for the past 70 years. She turns 90 next week.

"[Buzz] would be so proud," she said.

MORE TOP STORIES