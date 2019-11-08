Man facing manslaughter, fentanyl charges in overdose death of 19-year-old

A Barrington, N.S., man has been charged in the drug overdose death of a 19-year-old woman last year.

Halifax Regional Police were called to an apartment building on the Bedford Highway on Nov. 2, 2018 for a woman who needed medical assistance.

Cameron Annette Clairmont was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a news release on Friday, police said Jesse Arthur Simpson, 28, was arrested Thursday in Barrington.

Simpson has been charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death and two charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking — one charge for cocaine and one for fentanyl.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Friday.

'She dreamed of seeing the world'

According to her obituary, Clairmont was a student at Mount Saint Vincent University at the time of her death. She graduated from Barrington Municipal High School in 2017 and moved to Halifax to attend university.

Clairmont was "excited to be living in the city, finally able to pursue her dreams and goals," her obituary read.

She was remembered for her love of rugby, dance and travel and "she dreamed of seeing the world."

Clairmont and Simpson knew each other, according to his Facebook page. Simpson posted a tribute to Clairmont on what would have been her 20th birthday last year.

