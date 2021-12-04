Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Barrington Passage

A 41-year-old Barrington Passage, N.S, man is dead after he was struck by a pickup truck while crossing Highway 3 in Barrington Passage Friday night.

RCMP say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old man, and his two passengers weren't injured.

An RCMP news release makes no mention of possible charges or ticketing.

Police continue to investigate.

