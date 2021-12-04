Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Barrington Passage
A 41-year-old Barrington Passage, N.S, man is dead after he was struck by a pickup truck while crossing Highway 3 in Barrington Passage Friday night.
A 41-year-old Barrington Passage man was struck while crossing Highway 3
RCMP say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old man, and his two passengers weren't injured.
An RCMP news release makes no mention of possible charges or ticketing.
Police continue to investigate.
