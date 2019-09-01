Police on scene of barricaded man in Dartmouth

Police remain on the scene of a man barricaded inside a home in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say officers went to a residence in the 200 block of Victoria Road at 9:15 p.m. Saturday to arrest a man in connection with a previous incident.

Police say the man then grabbed a knife and said he would not surrender to police.

Officers have been negotiating with the man throughout the night.

Victoria Road between Woodland Avenue and Vanessa Drive is blocked to pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

Heavy police presence

Neighbour Viki Samuels Stewart said she was arriving home Saturday evening when she noticed a police presence in the area.

"Gradually, looking out the window, we noticed more and more police cars were coming," said Samuels Stewart in an interview Sunday.

Samuels Stewart said the incident has not made her feel unsafe or afraid.

"We did talk to one police officer.... It didn't seem to be a dangerous situation for the public at all," she said.

