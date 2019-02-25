Barho tragedy could prompt new safety measures, upgraded building code: experts

Experts say the deaths of the seven Barho children in a ferocious Halifax house fire last week could lead to new fire safety measures and changes to the country's building code.

Phil Rizcallah, director for construction research and development with the National Research Council of Canada, said the country will learn from the tragedy.

He said the federal research organization plans to study the fire marshal's report, and that the house fire could lead to changes to the national building code.

Mike Holmes, one of Canada's leading contractors and a well-known television host, says the tragedy is a wake-up call. (CBC)

Mike Holmes, one of Canada's leading contractors and a well-known television host, said the tragedy is a wake-up call.

He said new homes should be built with fire-resistant products, including sprays that can help reduce the risk of a flash burn.

Fire officials continue to investigate the fast-moving blaze that left only a charred shell of the Barho home, located in a newly built area of Spryfield.

MORE TOP STORIES