Relatives of Kawthar Barho have obtained visas and are arriving in Canada today to support her and her husband after their seven children died in a house fire in Halifax last week.

Fire swept through the Barho family's rented home in the Spryfield neighbourhood Feb. 19, killing Abdullah, 3 months; Rana, 2; Hala, 3; Ola, 8; Mohamad, 9; Rola, 12; and Ahmed, 14.

Ebraheim Barho, Kawthar's husband, suffered severe injuries and was in a medically induced coma late last week.

Halifax MP Andy Fillmore said he won't be releasing any further information about the relatives as they have asked that their privacy be respected.

Fillmore said he has been working with Ahmed Hussen, the federal immigration minister, and community partners, including the Hants East Assisting Refugees Team Society.

The society sponsored the Barho family when they arrived in Nova Scotia in 2017 as Syrian refugees.

They're originally from the war-torn Syrian city of Raqqa and lived briefly in Damascus before moving to Beirut.