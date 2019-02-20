Halifax Fire to provide update on deadly blaze that killed 7 children
The devastating Feb. 19 house fire on Quartz Drive in Spryfield, N.S., led to the deaths of the Barho children: Abdullah, 3 months; Rana, 2; Hala, 3; Ola, 8; Mohamad, 9; Rola, 12; and Ahmed, 14. More than seven months later, Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency is providing an update Wednesday on its investigation.
Devastating fire resulted in the deaths of the 7 Barho children, update expected at 1 p.m. AT
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency will be providing an update Wednesday on its investigation into a Feb. 19 fire that killed seven children in their Spryfield home.
The Quartz Drive house fire led to the deaths of the Barho children: Abdullah, 3 months; Rana, 2; Hala, 3; Ola, 8; Mohamad, 9; Rola, 12; and Ahmed, 14.
The children's mother, Kawthar Barho, managed to escape the blaze, but her husband, Ebraheim, was critically injured.
Fire officials haven't released much information on their investigation into the blaze. The update is expected at 1 p.m. AT.
The Barho family is originally from the war-torn Syrian city of Raqqa and lived briefly in Damascus before moving to Beirut.
The family arrived in Nova Scotia as refugees in September 2017.