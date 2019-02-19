'It seems impossible:' Group that sponsored Syrian refugee family mourns children

The Nova Scotia group that sponsored the Syrian family whose home burned down early Tuesday morning are grieving the seven children who died.

"It seems impossible we won't hear their laughter and feel their hugs again," said Natalie Horne, a member of the Hants East Assisting Refugee Team Society, also known as the HEART Society.

The group sponsored the Barho family — refugees from the war in Syria — to come to Nova Scotia.

The Barhos arrived in September 2017, originally settling in East Hants, N.S., just outside Halifax. The Enfield Weekly Press posted video of the group welcoming the family when they arrived at the Halifax airport.

They moved to Halifax's Spryfield neighbourhood last year to be closer to the city, Horne said. But they were planning to move back to East Hants next week because "the kids really missed their school."

Horne said the father, Ebraheim, is in critical condition.

Rana Barho, 2. (Submitted by the HEART Society)

She said the mother, Kawthar, was not physically injured but has "undergone extreme emotional stress."

Horne said that after arriving in Canada, the children had been able to "enjoy life as kids should be able to — going to school, riding bicycles, swimming, having friends, running in the yard, celebrating birthday parties and hanging out with the neighbours on their porch swing."

Hala, 3, at a pumpkin patch. (Submitted by the HEART Society)

Online, people have been offering condolences to the family and have been asking how to help.

Horne said it's too early to say since the mother is "not in a position to articulate what she needs right now."

Jennifer Watts, CEO of the Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia, says staff from the organization's crisis team are working with the family.

Rola, 12, and Ahmed Barho, 14, before their first middle school dance. (Submitted by the HEART Society)

She says refugees come to Canada for a better life, which makes what happened to the Barho family especially crushing.

"I think people are so shocked and devastated. It's such heartbreaking news," Watts said

Rola Barho, 12, with her student of the month certificate from Riverside Education Centre. She also received an end-of-year award for her hard work last year, the HEART Society said. (Submitted by the HEART Society)

Watts said now would be a good time to think about reaching out to other newcomers who came to Canada as refugees.

"They will feel I think even more sensitive to this issue in terms of what has happened about who will support them and who will be with them," Watts said.

"So it's a time, I think for all of us, to gather stock and be a supportive community with one another."

