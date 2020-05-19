Getting haircuts, manicures will be different when province eases restrictions

Getting a haircut, nails done or having a spa treatment is going to take some planning and patience, and be less social, when hair salons, spas and barber shops reopen in the next few weeks.

According to guidelines sent to members of the Nova Scotia Registered Barbers Association and the Cosmetology Association of Nova Scotia, workers in those trades will have to abide by strict new rules to ensure physical distancing is maintained.

Workers and clients will have to be properly protected COVID-19.

The new measures include:

only scheduled appointments (walk-ins or double booking are being discouraged).

pre-screening of employees and clients.

clients arriving with clean hair for appointments.

mandatory hand washing or sanitization for clients and employees before each appointment.

keeping a two-metre space between work stations or chairs.

closing waiting rooms and limiting reception space.

limiting beard and mustache trims or face shaves

employees and clients will have to wear masks (face shields are an option for employees)

Plexiglas barriers are options in cases where work stations cannot be properly spaced.

There will be a mandatory 15-minute gap between clients to allow for cleaning.

Although Nova Scotia's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang has not said when he will lift the order to close, personal service providers have been urged to begin their preparations to reopen.

