'Special night': Barack Obama set to speak in Nova Scotia

Former U.S. President Barack Obama's visit to Halifax for a speaking engagement at the Scotiabank Centre is expected to cause traffic delays Wednesday evening.

"Rush hour traffic will be impacted as well as parking," Halifax Regional Police said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. "Drive with extra caution and if possible considering avoiding the area."

Halifax is just one stop on a Canada-wide speaking tour for Obama.

He was brought to Halifax to mark the 70th anniversary of the Nova Scotia Co-operative Council, a group that supports co-ops and credit unions.

'It's a special night for Halifax'

Dianne Kelderman, a member of the council and Credit Union Atlantic, is the one who persuaded Obama to come to Halifax. She said it took 18 months.

Obama was chosen, she said, because he is a dynamic speaker who shares the same values as her organization. She said this stop marks Obama's first visit to Nova Scotia.

"I think it's a special night for Halifax, from an economic perspective, a business perspective with hotels being full and restaurants and all those things," Kelderman said.

"But I also think it's a special time in that he's one of the most admired men in the world who has done a lot of good, so for Halifax to host him I think says something about us as a city."

Doors to the event open at 4:30 p.m. and the event begins at 6:30 p.m.

People waiting outside the Scotiabank Centre ahead of the event on Wednesday afternoon said they were looking forward to hearing what the former U.S. president had to say.

Tickets to the sold-out event ranged from $115 to $325.

Tickets for 3,000 future leaders

Kelderman said she wasn't surprised the event sold out so quickly — in 22 minutes.

"That is exactly what we expected would happen," she said. "And we had a waiting list of 3,400 people."

Three-thousand tickets were purchased by businesses and given to students, Kelderman said.

"We wanted to have a lot of young people, our future leaders in the audience, we wanted diversity in the audience, we wanted kids and youth who would never have this opportunity in the audience tonight," she said.

"I think that they are going to be so inspired and so wowed by the president's message and I hope for one or two of them it will be life-changing."

Obama spoke at the Mile One Centre in St. John's on Tuesday.

