If you've ever had a problem getting your bank to address a complaint, you're not alone.

A review of Canada's Big Six banks released Wednesday by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC) found the institutions are in no hurry to resolve complaints, have no clear process for dealing with them and take far longer than they should.

The review found more than five million Canadians file at least one complaint with a bank each year. It said 76 percent of those "relatively simple complaints" were resolved at the first point of contact.

But it cited many areas where banks need to deal more effectively with complaints, saying it's often left to the customer to push for resolution as banks take their time in addressing concerns.

The banks examined by the agency, which is tasked with ensuring federally regulated financial entities comply with consumer protection measures, were Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, CIBC, National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank and TD.

Consumers get frustrated

The agency found banks' procedures are not accessible, timely or effective when it comes to more complex cases. The report also said the ability to resolve more of those cases "declines significantly" when consumers escalate their complaint beyond the frontline.

The review found delays in processing complaints are caused by inefficient bank procedures, and leave many people so frustrated and worn out by the process and lengthy wait times they give up and drop their complaints.

Banks were criticized for not providing customers with the information they need to escalate complaints.

The agency said it's directing banks to design better policies and procedures for resolving complaints objectively, make it easier for customers to understand and navigate complaint-handling procedures and ensure there are adequate staff to handle complaints.

Staff training inadequate or 'totally absent'

The review found banks' procedures for handling complaints objectively "are inadequate," noting the same frontline staff who deal with them "are under pressure to make sales and control costs, and these pressures may influence their decision to reimburse the customer."

The FCAC requires banks to show that employees who handle complaints have proper training, but the review found that training "generally inadequate" and in some cases "totally absent."

Banks are required to provide customers with brochures in their branches about their complaint-handling process. But the agency found employees don't know when to give brochures, which in some cases do not provide clear information on escalating the process and in one case contained outdated information.

It takes too long

FCAC guidelines require banks to resolve the majority of complaints within 90 days, which the review said is about 50 per cent longer than the standard in the U.K. and twice as long as permitted in Australia.

Agency guidelines don't require the 90-day clock to start until the complaint has been escalated to a bank's senior complaints officer, "which means the time consumers spend going through various steps at the first level is not counted." It points out most jurisdictions start the clock when the complaint is first submitted.

The review found four unnamed banks take anywhere from 107 to 207 days instead of 90 days.

The agency said it is addressing these issues through "ongoing supervision and oversight," and will require banks to make improvements.

A separate review was conducted of Canada's two banking ombudsmen, the not-for-profit Ombudsman for Banking Service, and the ADR Chambers Banking Ombuds Office, which is a business.

Some consumer groups say there should be just one independent ombudsman.

The FCAC said its findings validated some of the broader concerns, and that the current system is "not consistent with international standards and results in inefficiencies."

The review also expressed concerns about allowing banks to pick the ombudsman they want to investigate complaints against them, saying it has a negative effect on how customers view the fairness and impartiality of the system.

