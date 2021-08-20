Robber shows weapon, steals from Halifax bank at lunch time

Halifax police are looking for the person who robbed a bank in the city Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. AT, a man entered the CIBC bank at 6429 Quinpool Road and was seen "acting suspiciously by staff," according to a news release.

Police said the man displayed what appeared to be a firearm, then threatened violence and demanded cash.

The robber fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police said no staff members were injured.

Police looked for the man, but haven't found him. Police said he's average height and build, and wore a black coat with Nike markings, track pants, and a mask that only showed his eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or using the P3 Tips App.

