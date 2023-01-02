Police investigate robbery at Dartmouth bank

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a woman was hospitalized with head injuries during a robbery at a bank in Dartmouth on Sunday night.

In a news release, police say officers responded to the bank on Portland Street around 9:30 p.m.

They say a woman was making a deposit when a man came up behind her and hit her in the head with an object.

The suspect took the deposit and other items from the woman before running away.

Police say the woman was not able to describe the man. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or video to contact authorities.

