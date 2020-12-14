In 152 years, only COVID and the Spanish flu have knocked the wind out of this band

There have only been two events in the 152-year history of the Bridgewater Fire Department band that disrupted its practice and performance schedule — the COVID-19 pandemic and the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918.

But the band in Bridgewater, N.S., and others like it have adapted to keep playing no matter what.

"2020 stank thank you very much. But we've been going for 152 years and the first pandemic back in the early 20th century didn't wipe us out, we'll survive," said Wendell Eisener, director of music for the band and a captain with the fire department.

The Spanish flu kept the band out of commission for six to eight months, he said. It's not clear how long COVID-19 will disrupt the band.

The Bridgewater Fire Department band has been in the town in one form or another since 1868.

It started as the Bridgewater Brass Band and doubled as a regimental band for the 68th infantry regiment. In 1912, the band changed its name to become the Bridgewater Citizens Band, a name it kept until 1952 when the band fell on hard times and was then taken over by the Bridgewater Fire Department, said Eisener

The band and its members have had their share of hard times this year, too.

To cope with the restrictions put in place to deal with COVID-19, the band turned to technology to stay in touch and keep practising.

The Bridgewater Fire Department band has 30 members. Once COVID-19 restrictions eased, it was able to hold physically distanced practices. (David Laughlin/CBC)

They used video conference calls and group recordings to help them stay sharp.

"We've had to come to terms with some new technology, we've had to come to terms with a whole new skill set in terms of listening and tuning," said Eisener.

But it wasn't the same. For a band to work it needs to be together.

"As musicians it gets in our blood that we want to perform, we want to get together to perform and having to stand down was very difficult for us," he said.

In March, the 30-member brass and reed band cancelled their practices and events. It was a loss keenly felt by Jana Hirtle, the band's acting drum major. She said many members of the band are friends and rehearsals were a social occasion, not just a time to make music.

"So it's been just one more thing that makes you feel isolated," she said. "It does a lot just for our mental health to be able to get out and get together again."

Band members used video chats and recordings to stay in touch and continue practising. (David Laughlin/CBC)

When the COVID-19 restrictions eased in the summer the band was able to have physically distanced practices.

Most years, the band performs at 25-35 events. They play in parades, do seasonal concerts, perform at their bandstand and take part in special events in the town.

Before the Christmas season began they only managed to squeeze in two shows this year, before COVID-19 restrictions tightened back up.

That's double the performances by the Union Fire Club Pipes and Drums band. It's mostly made up of Halifax regional firefighters that provide musical support to the fire service.

The club only performed once the whole year, at a funeral service back in April.

They also turned to video chats to help them practice together.

Mike Sears is a piper with the Union Fire Club Pipes and Drums. He is also a fifth-generation firefighter and serves as an operations captain for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency. (Robert Short/CBC)

"Without the band practising together you're losing a lot of hard work that I guess it takes time to build up to, and without steady practice and regular routine things slip," said Mike Sears, a bagpiper with the band and an operations captain for the Halifax regional fire service.

He's hoping members won't lose interest in the band as the pandemic drags on.

"The fact that our members are really dedicated I'm hoping that the damage to the band is as minimal as it can be, so that we're there for people again when we're able to be."

Sears said it's important for all bands to keep up their practice, even during the pandemic.

"To be able to take my pipes and play for an hour or so and kind of forget about everything that's kind of going on around. And the neighbours like it too, I hear lots of hollerin' and stuff so I hope they like it," he said with a laugh.

