Bail hearing set for N.S. man accused of human trafficking 5 people

A Nova Scotia man accused of human trafficking involving five complainants has agreed to remain in jail until a bail hearing next week.

Adam Ray Greenlaw, 40, was arrested on Friday and faces a total of 18 charges, including sexual assault, sexual interference, procuring of a young person and assault with a weapon.

A lawyer for Greenlaw appeared in provincial court in Halifax on Wednesday and agreed his client would remain in custody until the bail hearing.

Crown prosecutor Josie McKinney said she is opposed to Greenlaw's release. She said one adult, two girls who are 18 and two girls who are under 18 all allege they were victims of Greenlaw in a period from May 2021 to last month.

"It's very challenging for any person who survives human trafficking to come forward. You're obviously talking about incredibly traumatizing events and sharing those with authorities, so trust is a big part of being able to come forward," McKinney said outside court.

"And yes, it's very challenging for people to speak about."

Police first received a report in January of this year. During Friday's arrest, police searched a Halifax residence and seized a number of electronic devices.

Greenlaw was convicted of drug trafficking in 2020 and served two years. He has also been convicted of assault and theft charges along with charges he breached court conditions in the past.

