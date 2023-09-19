345 bags of suspected cannabis seized at Halifax port, CBSA says

The Canada Border Services Agency says it seized 345 bags of suspected cannabis late last month while inspecting a marine container at the Halifax port that was destined for the Caribbean.

The agency said in a news release Tuesday that it found 165 kilograms of the suspected cannabis concealed throughout the container during a search on Aug. 29.

The news release didn't say if anyone has been arrested, but the cannabis has been turned over to the RCMP.

An investigation is underway.

MORE TOP STORIES