Baddeck water leak leaves storage tank at 'dangerously low' level

The Village of Baddeck has issued a conservation notice and a boil water notice to residents after a leak flooded the water treatment plant and caused the stored water to reach a "dangerously low" level.

Megan Cooper, the village's chief administrative officer, said an alarm went off early Thursday morning indicating a low water level in treated water storage tower.

The tower's capacity is measured as 24 feet, but the level was eight feet when the alarm went off, making it a "very serious" issue, she said.

Despite the low level, water is available for fire protection, Cooper said.

Two chlorine lines separated in the treatment plant and water continued to flow, she said.

Public works staff were able to shut off a valve and stop the flow, but the building was flooded.

Unsafe to enter building

Cooper said the village has to wait for Nova Scotia Power to cut electricity to the treatment plant and to the wells to prevent water from continuing to pump into the system.

"Until power gets cut, because of the flooding, it's unsafe for anyone to enter the premises at the moment," she said.

Once that is done, staff will be able to assess the situation, determine the cause of the problem and then begin repairs.

In the meantime, Cooper has a message to the public.

"Conserve as much water as you possibly can at this point," she said. "We are dangerously, dangerously low of water."

Cooper said it will be at least two days before the problem can be fixed.

MORE TOP STORIES